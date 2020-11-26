Nigerian singer and songwriter Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, better known as Kizz Daniel, releases the video for his hit single “Boys Are Bad“, off the “King Of Love“ album.

Popular for his singles “Woju” and “Yeba,” the talented “No Bad Songz” pioneer, comes through with the video directed by AJE Filmworks.

Kizz hails from Abeokuta, Ogun state, Nigeria, where he attended Abeokuta Grammar School and graduated from Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, in 2013, with a degree in Water Resources Management and Agrometeorology (Water Engineering).

He started his music career while still in school.