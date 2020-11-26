Josephine Okereke, wife of the newspaper vendor killed by a DSS operative working with Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, has disowned moves by her husband’s family to demand N500m compensation.

Josephine rebutted the move at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday.

She said she was not aware of the letter to the speaker.

She also urged the Speaker to ignore the family and fulfil his promises to her and her two children.

The DSS last week arrested the operative, Abdullahi Hassan, for making the fatal shot.

Gbajabiamila also visited the family of the deceased and promised to ensure that they do not suffer.

But in a dramatic turn, the family of the slain vendor, Ifeanyichukwu Okereke wrote a letter to Gbajabiamila through their lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) demanding a compensation ofN500m.

According to the letter dated November 23, 2020, Ozekhome said he was given the mandate to write the letter by the father of the deceased, Okorie Okereke; and the younger brother, Destiny Okereke.