By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian record producer, singer, and Mavin Boss, Michael Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy is celebrating his birthday today as he clocked 38.

According to the music business mogul who plans to celebrate the day with 20 selected fans said 2020 has been one crazy year, but he still gives glory for life and the many blessings from God.

He wrote, “It’s my birthday today. Dear lord I do not take it for granted. It’s been one crazy year. I give GOD all the glory for life and the many blessings. Thank you guys for all the wishes already I feel loved Smiling face with 3 hearts hehe. I love y’all too.”

Last year, Don Jazzy unveiled a newly built multimillion naira mansion tagged “Mavin Creative Studios” as Mavin Corporate Headquarters to celebrate his 37th birthday.

The unveiling of the unique and magnificent office which is situated at Lekki, Lagos, was his birthday gift to himself but this year, the Mavin boss will be having dinner with 20 fans.

Jazzy co-founded the now defunct record label Mo’ Hits Records in 2004. Following its closure, he sets up Mavin Records on 8 May, 2012.

Mavin has produced artistes like Tiwa Savage, Reekado Banks, Dija, Korede Bello, Rema, DNA and a host of others.