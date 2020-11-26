By Benson Michael

A house help, identified as Emmanuel has been arrested after he escaped with his boss’ jewelry and hard currencies in Lagos.

Emmanuel was said to have accessed his boss’ room through the ceiling and escaped with the jewelry and hard currencies.

He later went to work with another woman, bearing another name ‘John,’ in another part of Lagos from where he was arrested by the Rapid Response Squad, RRS.

According to RRS twitter handle, “Emmanuel, a domestic staff accessed his Boss’ room through the ceiling, he escaped with all her jewelry and hard currencies.

”He has just been arrested in another part of Lagos on the premises of his new Madam where he now bears John.This is the end of the year. Be careful, please.”