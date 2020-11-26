Season 5 Big Brother Naija Lockdown show winner, president of the Icons, Nigerian rapper and talented musician Laycon releases a new song, accompanied with visuals titled “Hip Hop.”

“Hip Hop” features Deshinor and it was produced by Echo the Guru and the video directed by TG Omori.

The reality star dropped his previous single “Fierce” and has also featured in DJ Neptune’s “Nobody” remix. Laycon is definitely a winner always.

Watch the visual here, and let us know your opinion below.