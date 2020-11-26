“Once I started utilizing these techniques in January of 2019, I started getting noticed on my transformations and it has been an explosion since then,” says Dr. Calvin Gar Wing Jung of his success as a cosmetic surgeon.

With a keen focus on liposculpture, Brazilian Butt Lift, abdominal etching, and body contour, Dr. Jung has quickly made a name for himself among today’s A-listers.

“We have done surgery on multiple celebrities and have many celebrity patients lined up for 2021,” he says.

So, how did he choose to get into such a profession? “I think it chose me,” Dr. Jung confesses. “After fellowship, I learned so many different surgeries, but moving to Houston and being in a saturated market for cosmetic procedures, I knew that I needed to focus my energy and be good at something so that I could shine above the rest.”

After graduating from the University of British Columbia in 2003, the NYU School of Dentistry in 2008, and the NYU School of Medicine in 2012, Dr. Jung received a call from a headhunter who was looking for a doctor to help with liposuction in Houston.

He flew to New York to meet Dr. Aaron Rollins, who he says you may know as the awake liposuction surgeon to the stars.

“We connected and had the same philosophy,” Dr. Jung continues.

“I ended up accepting a position at the Houston office with them where my results as a newbie were superseding some of the doctors who had been doing liposuction for five to ten years, even though it was my first run at it. At that point, I knew that perhaps I had a special gift to see the natural lines of the body and contour patients, potentially better than others.”

As Dr. Jung was discovering these natural gifting, he also discovered a passion for a type of liposculpting that had not yet made its way to the United States: Colombian body contouring. He traveled to Colombia where he trained under world-renowned cosmetic surgeon Dr. Alfredo Hoyos.

“As I did more research, I knew that body contouring and liposuction in The States was not on par with what was being done in Colombia, so I took all the principles I learned and incorporated them into my practice,” he explains.

Dr. Jung has established himself as an expert in his field, combining his training in maxillofacial and cosmetic surgery to enhance both the quality of life and aesthetic appearance of each of his clients.

He has lectured nationally on various topics ranging from reconstruction and rehabilitation to full body and facial cosmetic surgery. He has completed surgery on multiple celebrity patients and most recently, has fully booked his roster for 2021 with many more celebrity patients to come.

Dr. Calvin Gar Wing Jung practices in Houston, Texas, where he lives with his wife, Gloria, and their child. For more information about body contouring, or to follow along with his work, you can find Dr. Jung on Instagram here.