More than 60.3 million people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 globally and 1,419,558 have died, according to a Reuters tally on Thursday at 0800 GMT.

Another tally by worldometers.info estimated global cases of infections at 60,742,702, with death toll put at 1,427,160

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The US reported the most cases and deaths around the world, which stood at 12,642,245 and 260,591, respectively.

India recorded 9,222,216 cases, ranking second in the world.

Brazil followed India with 6,118,708 cases and 170,115 deaths, the world’s second largest death toll, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Countries with more than 1.5 million cases also include France, Russia, Spain and Britain.

Other countries with over 50,000 deaths include India, Mexico, Britain, Italy and France, according to the CSSE tally.

Nigeria has largely been spared with confirmed cases now put at 66,805.

South Africa, Africa’s worst hit nation has racked 775,502, but recovery is high, at 716,444, with a death toll of 21,201.

Global cases topped 40 million on Oct. 19, and hit 50 million on November 8.

It took 20 days for the global caseload to jump from 40 million to 50 million, and only 17 days from 50 million to 60 million.

The US remains the worst-hit nation, accounting for more than 20 per cent of global cases.

On Tuesday, the US identified 172,935 new cases, marking the 22nd consecutive day that the country had reported more than 100,000 new cases.

US medical professionals and experts feared the case number will continue to surge after the Thanksgiving holiday today.