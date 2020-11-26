Reported by Xinhua

Burkina Faso’s incumbent President Roch Marc Christian Kabore has won the November 22 presidential election, to secure a second term of office.

According to provisional results released on Thursday by the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI), Kabore garnered 1,654,982 votes, or 57.87 percent of the total valid votes cast in the first round of the presidential election.

Kabore’s closest rival Eddie Komboigo of Congress for Democracy and Progress (CDP) obtained 442,742 votes, or 15.48 percent of total valid votes cast.

Opposition leader Zehirin Diabre ranked third, garnering 356,388 votes, or 12.46 percent of total votes cast.

Final results will be proclaimed by the Constitutional Court within 15 days.

“Personally, I take it as a trust mark that I receive with humility but also with commitment and determination in the common fight for a Burkina of peace, progress and a shared prosperity for all Burkina people”, he tweeted on Thursday.

In power since 2015 when terrorist attacks plagued country, Kabore

faced competition from twelve other candidates.

Parliamentary election was also held on 22 November.

About 10,000 national and international observers witnessed the electoral process, of which 80 were deployed by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).