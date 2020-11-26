By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

President Muhammadu Buhari is mourning the death of renowned scholar, Dr Peter E. Ekeh.

The president sent condolences to the family, friends and professional colleagues of the scholar through a press statement released by Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity.

Buhari noted that the scholar had contributed to educational development in Nigeria and Africa, working variously at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and the University of Ibadan, where he was chair of the Department of Political Science and Chairman of the Ibadan University Press.

He joined the academia, home and abroad, in mourning passing of renowned scholar, writer and publisher, whose research and publications on African politics and history continue to provoke new insights and understanding on issues that shape development.

According to him, the University of Buffalo’s African-American Studies Professor will be remembered for the courage and forthrightness he displayed in championing African cause, through diligent research, writing and public speaking in conferences across the world.

He prayed that the almighty God will grant Dr Ekeh’s soul peaceful rest, and comfort his family.