By Taiwo Okanlawon

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the former Military Governor of Kano State, Col. Sani Bello (Rtd) on his 78th birthday.

The President in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, congratulated Bello on distinguished service to the nation, both in public and private sectors.

Col. Sani Bello (Rtd) served as the Military Governor of Kano State between 1975 to1978 and was also Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Zimbabwe between 1984 and1986.

Buhari joins family members, friends and associates of the retired military officer in celebrating “the milestone, signposted with a long, meritorious service in the army, which saw him heading many command positions and playing a pivotal role in the development of the country, particularly in old Kano State.

“As the former High Commissioner to Zimbabwe turns 78, the President notes, with commendation, his contributions to the growth of sports, and the legacy contributions of the Sani Bello Foundation in ameliorating poverty in the country, with a focus on the most vulnerable members of the society,” the statement reads.

President Buhari also congratulated Col. Bello for his entrepreneurial initiative, which has created career opportunities for many young Nigerians, and skills that have been acquired in oil and gas, construction, and telecommunications.