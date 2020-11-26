Nigeria’s basketball team, D’Tigers began their 2021 Afrobasket qualifiers in winning fashion. The team demolished South Sudan 76-56 at the Kigali Arena on Thursday.

D’Tigers had the game their way in three quarters trailing South Sudan only in the third quarter. The first quarter had D’Tigers lead 22-17. They repeated the same performance in the 2nd quarter winning 24-12 to head into the first half break with a 17-point lead, finishing the half 46-29.

South Sudan in the third quarter reduced the deficit to 20-15 but D’Tigers showed their superiority in the final quarter taking the game 15-7 to win 76-56 with a 20-point margin.

Caleb Agada finished the game as the top scorer with 16 points, two rebounds, and two blocks. Agada made four baskets out of six attempted three points throws while making two out of two-point attempts.

Agada was followed by Iroegbu who made 13 points, seven rebounds, eight assists, and one steal.

Nyang Wek led the scorers and most efficient chat for South Sudan with 10 points and seven rebounds.