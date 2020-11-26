By Okafor Ofiebor

Fifteen suspected cultists were on Wednesday night arrested by the Diobu Vigilante group at different locations in Mile 2 Diobu, Port Harcourt, the Rivers State Capital.

A statement issued by the Chairman of Diobu Security Services, Amatari Bepeliede, gave the names of the suspects causing mayhem in Diobu as Igoni, ThankGod, Ichie, Wisdom, Nengia, Ifeanyi, Justice.

He said those at large would be equally brought to book through those arrested who have been given useful information on their whereabouts.

“We received series of distress calls at about 7pm how different cult groups in their numbers are carrying different kind of weapons moving from street to streets in Mile 2 in the name of cult clash but used such cult clash to rob residents of Diobu.

“Names of such cult groups are Castle men, White Stone, Pupas, History men, all under deygbam,” he said.

Amatari added that ”Joshua Bob Manuel among many are victims of yesterday attack whom they robbed of his money worth N10,000. These criminals, we handed over to E Crack & Diobu Division for further investigation.

“The new born baby was abandoned at Ikwere Road by Egede which we equally handed over to the Diobu Division. The era where people commit crime and go free in Diobu is over.

“Under intelligent gathering, Diobu Vigilante will always bring such perpetrators to book within 48 hours. Let all residents of Diobu be security conscious and give every useful information which will go a long way to make our neighborhood crime free,” he added.

Meanwhile, the arrested suspects have been handed over to the Rivers State Police Command for interrogation.