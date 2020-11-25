Argentine President Alberto Fernandez has declared three days of national mourning for Diego Maradona, a world football icon and national hero.

An emotional Fernandez also shared a post on his Twitter account with a picture of himself embracing Maradona, writing: “You took us to the top of the world. You made us immensely happy. You were the greatest of all.

“Thanks for having existed, Diego. We will miss you for life.”

Maradona died Wednesday after suffering a heart attack at his home in Tigre, just north of Argentinian capital Buenos Aires.

One of Argentina’s most famous and beloved sons, Maradona led his nation to victory in the 1986 World Cup with some of the greatest individual displays the tournament has ever seen.

Outside of his homeland, he was notably worshipped in the Italian city of Naples, helping Napoli to their first ever Serie A title in 1987 and repeating the feat three years later.

The diminutive playmaker also won the Coppa Italia and UEFA Cup during his time in Italy.

Elsewhere, Maradona enjoyed success with Barcelona in Spain and Boca Juniors in his homeland.