Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has felicitated with Dr. Arthur Eze, (Ezenukpo) on the occasion of his 72nd birthday.

The Governor joins Prince Eze’s family, numerous friends and well-wishers to celebrate this man of means from Ukpo village, Dunukofia local government area of Anambra State whose heart flows with milk of human kindness.

He described Prince Eze as an entrepreneur par excellence, business icon, astute politician, a good Christian and one of the few leading lights in Nigeria.

Governor Uzodinma who said Prince Eze (Ozoigbondu) is a detribalized Nigerian, noted that the celebrant has deployed his huge resources to help the needy and the less privileged in the society regardless of creed, ethnicity or sex.

Governor Uzodinma said Prince Eze is one of the few Nigerian who have shown keen interest in investing in the Nigerian and African economy for the sole aim of contributing to the development of the country in particular and the continent in general.

Governor Uzodinma said by so doing, Prince Eze has contributed to the employment of many Nigerians and Africans and invariably, to the wellbeing of humanity across the national divide.

The Governor wishes Prince Eze many more years of God’s protection and His grace of good health to live long to enjoy the fruit of his labour