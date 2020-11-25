By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed the appointments of seven nominees to the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission.

This was just as the Upper Chamber rejected Mrs. Yinka Osoba Akpata as Executive Commissioner to represent the South West on the Commission.

The confirmation of the nominees followed the consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Trade and Investment.

Chairman of the Committee, Senator Francis Adenigba Fadahunsi (PDP- Osun East), in his presentation said that the panel recommended Akpata’s rejection as a result of her failure to appear before the Committee for screening.

The nominees confirmed are: Barr. Emeka Nwakpa, Chairman (South-East); AVM Wakili Abdullahi Ahmed, Non-Executive Commissioner (North-West); Adamu Ahmed Abdullahi, Executive Commissioner (North-East); Babatunde Irukera, and Executive Vice Chairman/CEO (North-Central).

Others include: Ben Obi Nwoye, Non-Executive Commissioner (South-East); Theophilus Oyebiyi, Non-Executive Commissioner (North-Central); and Ayang Francis Eyam, Non-Executive Commissioner (South-South).