Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has urged Lagosians to be law-abiding as the State can only prosper in an environment of peace and security.

Sanwo-Olu made the plea today, at the passing out parade of the graduating participants of the Lagos State Law Enforcement Training Institute (LETI).

The event held held at the Public Service Staff Development Centre, (PSSDC), Magodo.

Sanwo-Olu’s speech was delivered by deputy governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat.

The Lagos governor stressed the need for citizens to always obey the law.

“Our administration recognises the need for an effective security system as sine-qua-non to a peaceful and prosperous society.

“This is why Security and Governance represents a key pillar in our administration’s T.H.E.M.E.S agenda. It goes without saying that effective security and safety of lives and property can only be achieved with a qualitative blend of men and materials,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The Governor said the institute is meant to enhance the capacity of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, (LASTMA), Neighbourhood Safety Corps and Vehicle Inspection Services among others, in maintaining peace in the State.

He disclosed that part of the re-engineering process was the deployment of Body Worn Cameras (BWC) and Body Shields in the training of the security personnel.

He stressing that the equipment will further enhance effective law enforcement in line with modern global trends.

Disclosing that the curriculum of the Institute has also been reviewed in response to the challenges and dynamism of the 21st-century law enforcement, Sanwo-Olu said the overall objective is to always be a step ahead of criminals and lawless elements in Lagos.

He commended the law enforcement officers for their doggedness, courage and tenacity at all times, especially during the recent upheavals that engulfed the whole nation and the State in particular.

The Governor also enjoined the graduating officers to discharge their duties with all due diligence and professionalism, and must be civil in their approach while refraining from any act that would violate the rights of citizens.

In his address, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), who was represented by the Director of Litigation, Ministry of Justice, Mr. Akinkunmi Idowu, enjoined the graduating law enforcement officers to be polite, decent, humane and firm in the discharge of their duties.

In his welcome address, the Head of the Lagos State Law Enforcement Training Institute, Prince Ifalade Oyekan thanked the State government for supporting the Institute.

He called on the State government to assist the Institute in the provision of more equipment to achieve a 21st Century Law Enforcement workforce.