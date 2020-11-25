By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

FIFA on Wednesday unveiled nominees for the 2020 best football player award. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi who are regulars in the category for best FIFA men’s player again featured in the 11 nominee list for the 2020 award.

Alongside both players, others who featured in the category are Sergio Ramos, Sadio Mane, Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappe, among others.

Marcelo Bielsa, Leeds United coach surprisingly was nominated for the best men’s coach of the year. The Argentine lead the English club to the Premier League as the club has since then, impressed since their return to the league.

Bayern Munich Hans Flick, Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp, Sevilla’s Julen Lepotugi, and Real Madrid’s Zinedine Zidane were also nominated for the Best FIFA men coach award.

The football governing body announced that public voting for the nominees for all categories of award are open until December 9th and three finalists in each of the seven categories would be announced on 11th December 2020.

The FIFA award ceremony will hold on Thursday, 17th December 2020.

