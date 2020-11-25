Bruno Fernandes scores brace for Manchester United/caption]

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) are now second to Manchester United in their Champions League Group H, after both teams won their matches on Tuesday night.

PSG just managed to scrape a win in Paris against the Germans RasenBallsport Leipzig, who dominated possession 60-40.

A goal by Neymar via the penalty in the 11th minute was enough to give the French Club all the three points and hope of qualification for the next knockout round.

They now have six points, while United have nine points. RB Leipzig also have six points, but have inferior goals difference compared with PSG.

PSG will next meet United at Old Trafford on 2 December.

United playing at home at Old Trafford on Tuesday cruised to a 4-1 win over Turkish champions Istanbul Basaksehir.

Bruno Fernandes scored twice.

After driving a half-volley into the net from the edge of the area, Fernandes put United two ahead inside 20 minutes when keeper Mert Gunok dropped a routine cross at the midfielder’s feet.

Despite scoring from the spot against West Brom three days earlier, Fernandes turned down the chance of a hat-trick when he let Marcus Rashford take the penalty.

It was the first time United had led by three goals at half-time in a Champions League game at Old Trafford since Roma were routed 7-1 in April 2007.

The visitors pulled one back through Deniz Turuc’s curled free-kick and an Edin Visca shot that cannoned off the bar 10 minutes from time.

Daniel James completed the scoring in stoppage time when he tapped home Mason Greenwood’s cross for his first goal since March and his first on home soil in 15 months.

Man United coach, Ole Gunnar Solskjær in his reaction said that he was pleased with the performance.

” I think they enjoyed the second half more than the first, but 4-1 in the Champions League, you are happy with.