Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Officers of Ojoto Division of the Anambra Police Command have arrested a 21-year –old woman, Emila Sunday, for attempting to sell her three months’ old baby.

The suspect, who claimed to be from Akwa Ibom State was arrested at Ire-village, Ojoto part of Anambra on Tuesday based on intelligence reports, according to a statement signed by SP Haruna Mohammed, the spokesperson for the State Police Command.

According to the police, the woman claimed she was attempting to sell the baby boy due to hardship.

But the Police said the baby was rescued in good health condition, while investigation is ongoing to unravel the circumstances surrounding the matter please.