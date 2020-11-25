By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday congratulated former Vice President of Nigeria Atiku Abubakar as he clocked 74-years.

The party in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan hailed Atiku.

PDP called him an outstanding nationalist and one of the foremost leading lights of the country.

The governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde also celebrated the former Vice President.

The governor in a tweet wished Atiku a happy birthday and prayed that the former vice president remains in good health all the days of his life.

“Happy birthday to our former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. Many happy returns of the day as you clock 74. Sir, we wish you God’s blessings and protection today and pray that you remain in good health all the days of your life”, Makinde tweeted.

Former senate president, Bukola Saraki also sent his wishes to the former vice president. Saraki in a tweet wished Atiku Abubakar the best of blessings, good health, and grace.

The former vice president appeared in a short video surrounded by family and friends as he cut his birthday cake, in Dubai