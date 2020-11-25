By Adejoke Monsurat

Ogun State House of Assembly lawmakers has challenged the State Water Corporation to resuscitate the old Water Station at Imasai – Ibooro and other similar water stations across the State to boost the supply of potable water to residents so as to prevent the outbreak of cholera and other diseases.

The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Olakunle Oluomo, gave the charge on Tuesday while responding to the presentation of a member representing Egbado North 1 State Constituency, Hon. Adegoke Adeyanju during a plenary held at the Assembly Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Oluomo, who noted that access to potable water by all residents of the State would promote hygiene and prevent the outbreak of diseases, also called on the Agency in charge of disease control in the State and the State Primary Healthcare Board to be proactive at preventing the incident of the outbreak of diseases.

He commended the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun for the rehabilitation of primary health centres across the state to reduce the burden on the secondary and tertiary health facilities while urging for renovation and equipment in more primary health centres in all parts of the State.

Earlier, while speaking under personal explanation, Hon. Adeyanju had canvassed for the supply of potable water in rural areas and called for the rehabilitation of primary health centres especially at his constituency in line with the ongoing renovation of primary health facilities across the State.

Also at the plenary, a member representing Sagamu II State Constituency, Hon. Ademola Adeniran presented a petition on behalf of Igbogun Youth Association and that of John Kennedy Foundation on a ‘breach of public peace’ against one Mr. Adeyemi Kalejaiye, who allegedly prevented the groups from carrying out an empowerment programme for artisans in the area.

Responding, the Speaker charged the petition to the House Committee on Justice, Ethics and Public Petitions for further legislative actions.