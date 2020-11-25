By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Nollywood actor and Instagram comedian, Williams Uchemba was called out on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, and accused of homosexuality by a Facebook user with the name Kosi Ugo.

The Facebook user who is also believed to be a blogger took to social media to allege that the newly married actor is gay.

In a post which has now been deleted, Ugo wrote: “What I can never bring myself to understand is why a man who is strictly into men will go and pick one innocent woman and marry, for what bikonu?

It’s better your wife deals with a side chick than to deal with a side cock; where she wan start from?

“My husband is cheating on me with another man.”

This Uche Williams marriage is dead on arrival. It’s only a matter of time his wife will come out crying like that of Ken Eric’s.

By the way, if you don’t know that Uche is gay, you’re very late to the party.”

It can be recalled that Williams and his bride, Brunella Oscar, recently tied the knot at their church and traditional wedding ceremonies.

In his reaction to the allegations by Kosi Ugo, William Uchemba took to his social media page to deny the allegations while stating he was not the one being referred to in the post of the Facebook user.

See his post below.





Kosi Ugo has since temporarily deactivated his Facebook account when Nigerians began to drag him for his initial post.