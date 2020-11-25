By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has announced the burial arrangements for her late mother Mrs. Victoria Olubunmi Fetuga.

The popular actress made this known in an Instagram post on Wednesday, saying the mum will be buried on November 27.

According to the 42-year-old actress, Wake keep will be held on the 26th at the Estate Lekki Country while the funeral service will take place at Ebony Vault Ikoyi off Alagbon.

The mother of two captioned her post saying, “I Love you mama.”

Iyabo Ojo confirmed the death via her social media page on Saturday.

She stated that Mrs. Victoria passed on while in her sleep in the early hours of Saturday, November 21.