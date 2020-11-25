By Jennifer Okundia

Reality TV star, former model and MBGN Top 5 contestant Rebecca “Nengi” Hampson has clinched a new ambassadorial deal with a skincare brand, Jennysglow.

Nengi, 22, is one who loves learning new things, having fun, travelling, taking on new adventures, and being true to herself. She studied communications at the University of Port Harcourt and is a proud Capricorn.

She proclaims: “If you want the job done right, give it to a Capricorn. I give 110% of my energy and enthusiasm into everything I do.”

Earlier this month, the Bayelsa indigene was unveiled as the new Face of the state, and also appointed as the Senior Special Assistant on Girl Child Development, to the Executive Governor of Bayelsa Douye Diri.

Also announcing her new deal on Instagram with “Jennysglow” skincare brand, Nengi said “Hello Fanmily!

I’m so pleased to announce that I am the newest Ambassador and Member of the Jennysglow Gang! 😍🙌🏽

@jennysglownigeria!

Are you looking to achieve flawless skin? Whatever your complexion is (dark, medium, light skin)…. Jennysglow got you! They sell the BEST organic skincare products for all skin types. Ninjas, let’s get ready to flaunt our skin to the world with @jennysglownigeria

#jennysglownigeria

#nengixjennysglow #nengi #ambassador #skincare