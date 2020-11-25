Ghanaian actress Yvonne Okoro is celebrating her 36th birthday today.
The Ghana Must Go star in an Instagram post said she feels 26 despite being 36.
She wrote; “My birth certificate says 36 my fineness says 26. Argue with your gods!!!! God has been absolutely amazing. Its my birthday!!” she wrote on Wednesday.
Yvonne Okoro was born to a Nigerian father and a Ghanaian mother.
She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Ghana before proceeding to University De-Nantes in France to study Press Civilization, Drama and Marketing.
Yvonne made her screen debut Sticking to the Promise, a 2012 movie produced by Nigerian Theo Akatugba, just after her high school education.
She has featured in over 20 Nigerian and Ghanaian movies including Beyonce, The Game, and Royal Battle.
