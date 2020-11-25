Football stars all over the world, including Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have paid tribute to Argentine legend Diego Maradona.

Maradona died of heart attack Wednesday at home in Tigre, in the outskirts of Buenos Aires on Wednesday.

Fellow Argentine Lionel Messi, who has often been compared to the legend, wrote on Instagram:

” ‘He leaves us but does not leave, because Diego is eternal.

‘‘I keep all the beautiful moments lived with him and I wanted to take the opportunity to send my condolences to all his family and friends. RIP.’

Cristiano Ronaldo has also paid tribute, using Instagram:

“Today I say goodbye to a friend and the world says goodbye to an eternal genius.

“One of the best ever. An unparalleled magician. He leaves too soon, but leaves a legacy without limits and a void that will never be filled.

“Rest in peace, ace. You will never be forgotten. ”

Pele, considered the greatest footballer on earth also commented:

“Sad news today. I have lost a dear friend, and the world has lost a legend.

“There is much more to say, but for now may God give his family strength. One day, I hope, we will play soccer together in the sky”.

Gary Lineker, Michele Platini and Jurgen Klinsman have all paid tributes to the dimuntive but lethal Argentine striker.

Lineker wrote: “Deeply saddened to hear that Diego Armando Maradona has died.

“By some distance the best player of my generation and arguably the greatest of all time.

“After a blessed but troubled life, hopefully he’ll finally find some comfort in the hands of God. #RipDiego”.

Klinsman wrote: Diego, we will miss you! You were an artist, we all admired you! RIP!

Michel Platini: Diego Maradona. RIP legend.Broken heart

“Diego was capable of things no one else could match. The things I could do with a football, he could do with an orange.”