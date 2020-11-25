By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The last goodbye to Diego Maradona will be at the Casa Rosada, the executive mansion and office of the President of Argentina.

According to local reports, official sources confirmed that the wake will be held in the entrance hall of Balcarce 50, starting tomorrow.

Reportedly, The President got in touch with Maradona’s family and offered that the football legend is buried in the executive mansion. Maradona’s family accepted as the farewell would begin tomorrow in the room closest to the entrance to the Government headquarters.

The ceremony also would be open to the public, despite the official restrictions still in place due to the pandemic.

Local sources also claim the Argentine government has decreed three days of national mourning for the death of the football legend. The President, Alberto Fernández, also suspended all public events on the agenda until Friday.