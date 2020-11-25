By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Football superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo has mourned football legend, Diego Maradona who died on Wednesday.

Maradona died at the age of 60 from Cardiac arrest.

Ronaldo described Maradona as one of the best footballer ever.

According to him, Maradona was an eternal genius and an unparalleled magician.

He lamented that he left too soon, but left a legacy without limits and a void that would never be filled.

“Today I say goodbye to a friend and the world says goodbye to an eternal genius. One of the best ever. An unparalleled magician.

“He leaves too soon, but leaves a legacy without limits and a void that will never be filled. Rest in peace, ace. You will never be forgotten,” he tweeted.