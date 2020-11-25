A lawyer, Adeola Adedipe, has applied to withdraw from fugitive Abdulrasheed Maina’s case, ongoing in Abuja.

Adedipe, who is representing Maina’s company – Common Input Property and Investment Ltd -, told a Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday, that he has filed a notice to step down from the case.

Maina, a former chairman of Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), is facing trial for money laundering and theft of pension money.

He has now jumped bail, putting his surety Senator Ali Ndume in trouble.

The Abuja court on Monday, sent Ndume to Kuje Prison, when Maina failed to appear.

Adedipe apologised to the court for being absent on previous sessions and also disclosed that he has not been paid by Maina.

Justice Okon Abang, however said he could not rule on Adedipe’s notice as the ,matter is not in the court’s file