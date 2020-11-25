By Benson Michael

Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has added three more persons, Patrick Anyiadika, Michael and Yusuf Yunisa, to its Wall of Shame, following their apprehension by the enforcement team, for indiscriminate waste disposal and other untoward environmental practices.

LAWMA’s Wall of Shame is reserved for persons caught for acts that violate the sanctity of the environment, such as improper waste disposal and cart-pushing, which had been banned in the state.

The Authority, in a statement released to the press, said the defaulters were recently apprehended at different locations by its enforcement team, for defacing the environment, warning that acts of recklessness towards the environment would no longer be tolerated.

According to LAWMA, efforts to clean up the environment had been intensified, with the deployment of PSP trucks and sanitation workers to strategic locations, routes and streets, across the 57 Local Government Areas of Lagos.

The agency further revealed that ongoing efforts were being hampered by some persons who still indulged in improper waste disposal, adding that those arrested for violating Environmental Laws of the State, would face the full wrath of the law.

The Authority appealed to residents to join hands with the state government, to entrench the culture of cleanliness in their homes and places of work, noting that a healthier environment would go a long way in promoting productivity among the populace.

Residents were urged to call LAWMA toll-free lines 07080601020 and 617, for complaints and inquiries on waste management related matters in their areas.