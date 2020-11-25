The Lagos State Government has given financial assistance to Mr. and Mrs Salami Sulaimon, parents of a new a set of triplets.

The Special Adviser, Office of Civic Engagement, Princess Aderemi Adebowale, presented the financial aid to the couple in her Office at the Secretariat Alausa Ikeja.

She said that the government responded to the cry of the mother for assistance to take care of the newly born triplets.

Princess Adebowale disclosed that despite the massive destruction of public and private concerns by hoodlums during the #ENDSARS protest in the State, Governor Sanwo-Olu is committed to rendering necessary assistance to needy Lagosians.

She said the financial assistance extended to the couple will enable the mother of the babies to start a micro-business, as well as take care of the babies.

She also said the husband, who is a vulcanizer, will be assisted with an Ubiquitous Vulcanising Box (U-Box) – a work station given to vulcanisers by the State government, so that the couple could work and jointly sustain their family.

She told the couple that representatives of the Office of Civic Engagement will visit the family regularly to ensure that the financial assistance given to establish a micro-business is prudently used.

Mr. Salami Sulaimon, father of the triplets thanked Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Special Adviser, Civic Engagement, Princess Aderemi Adebowale. for the assistance.

He said the financial aid would go a long way in helping the family to take care of the triplets.

He said it has been a herculean task taking care of the previous three children in the family, along with the new triplets.