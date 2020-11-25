Senator Elisha Ishaku Abbo, who represents Adamawa North, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan made the announcement on the floor of the Senate.

Abbo, a first- term lawmaker, was elected in 2019 to the Senate on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to his letter to Lawan, he dumped PDP due to the mismanagement of the party in his home state of Adamawa by Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri.

He also said in the letter read by Lawan, that he dumped PDP because of “the unprecedented achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari who has paid attention to the welfare of Nigeria citizens more than any other President, Nigeria as a country has ever produced”.

President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan who welcomed the Senator to APC, said that his action was a demonstration of patriotism, of purpose and unity for the development of the country.

Lawan urged more PDP senators to join the APC and join hands with the party, with a view to building Nigeria as a country.

Here is the text of Abbo’s letter, entitled ” Movement of God’s People from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

“I write to formally inform you Sir, the Senate and indeed Nigerians of my defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“This is as a result of the mismanagement of the PDP by Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri in Adamawa State which led to the crisis in the party that in turn led to the polarization of the party in the state (PDP and rPDP).

“Today I join the APC and the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhamadu Buhari to build the Nigeria of our dreams.

“The journey may be long, but we are on the right track as I strongly believe that by the end of the tenure of Mr President, Nigeria will be a better place.

“My Senate President Sir, it is worthy of note that in the history of Nigeria’s Nascent democracy, specifically from 1999 till date, no President has paid attention to the welfare of Nigerian Citizens like President Muhammadu Buhari as it is evident in packages such as:

i.Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT);

ii.Homegrown School Feeding Program (HGFP);

iii. Trader Money;

iv. Market Money;

v.Farmers’ Money;

vi.nPower;

vii. Special Public Works Programme, currently employing 1000 persons from each of the 774 local Government Areas;

viii.National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) Buhari Young Farmer’s Network;

ix. Artisans and Transportation Grants;

x.Guaranteed Off-take Scheme;

xi.CAC Business Formalization Scheme;

xii. Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) Grants among others.

“Thus, in living up to the expectation of the good people of Adamawa North Senatorial District, I hereby defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) with effect from today being Wednesday, the 25th day of November 2020.

“Accept Distinguished SP Sir, the assurances of my highest regards.”

Abbo, as a first term senator ran into some storm last year, over assaulting a lady in a sex toy shop in Abuja.

A few weeks ago, a court in Abuja ordered him to pay N50 million in damages to the lady.