World cup winning star and football legend, Diego Maradona is dead.

Multiple reports said the 60 year-old Argentine died today.

Reports quoting Argentine newspaper Clarin said Maradona died after suffering a cardiac arrest in his home in Tigre, Argentina.

The family is yet to confirm the death.

Maradona was recently hospitalised and had a brain surgery.

The AFP has not confirmed the death.

But it said he was “critically ill”.

Maradona won the World Cup with Argentina in 1986.

He was even more famous for winning two Serie A titles with Italian side Napoli.