By Agency Reporter

Jailed Senator Ali Ndume has begun the battle to get himself released from Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja, where he was remanded on Monday.

His lawyer, apart from appealing the remand order, has filed a bail application before the Federal High Court.

Justice Okon Abang today fixed Thursday, for the hearing of the application.

Abang on Monday ordered Ndume remanded in prison over his suretyship for Abdulrasheed Maina who is now a fugitive.

Abang asked Ndume to produce Maina or pay the sum of N500million bail bond to the Federation Account.

Maina, a former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reformed Task Team is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on charges of money laundering involving N2billion.

Justice Okon Abang on 18 November revoked Maina’s bail.

He also issued an arrest warrant for him, while directing that his trial will continue in absentia.

Senator Ndume, through his lawyer, Marcel Oru, on Tuesday filed an appeal against the remand order at the Court of Appeal.

He also filed a request for the bail for the senator.

The judge, in the course of the trial in the absence of Maina, on Wednesday, acknowledged the bail application filed by Senator Ndume’s lawyer.

He said the application was brought to his attention at about 8.58 am today.

He said he immediately directed that the matter be fixed for hearing on Thursday.

He also said he had directed that hearing notice for Thursday’s proceedings be issued and served on the parties.

Although Senator Ndume’s lawyer was not present in court, EFCC’s counsel, Mohammed Abubakar confirmed that he has been served with the hearing notice.