FIFA has revealed the candidates shortlisted for seven of the individual trophies that will be presented at The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony on 17 December 2020.

FIFA said two expert panels – one for women’s football and one for men’s football- selected the candidates for each category.

In a statement Wednesday, FIFA also announced that voting for the candidates has begun.

It will run until 9 December 2020 (23:59 CET).

FIFA will announce the three finalists in each of the seven categories on 11 December 2020.

The nominees are listed below in alphabetical order:

The Best FIFA Women’s Player:

Lucy Bronze (England / Olympique Lyonnais / Manchester City WFC)

Delphine Cascarino (France / Olympique Lyonnais)

Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway / FC Barcelona)

Pernille Harder (Denmark / VfL Wolfsburg / Chelsea FC Women)

Jennifer Hermoso (Spain / FC Barcelona)

Ji So-yun (Korea Republic / Chelsea FC Women)

Sam Kerr (Australia / Chelsea FC Women)

Saki Kumagai (Japan / Olympique Lyonnais)

Dzsenifer Marozsán (Germany / Olympique Lyonnais)

Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands / Arsenal WFC)

Wendie Renard (France / Olympique Lyonnais)

The Best FIFA Men’s Player:

Thiago Alcântara (Spain / FC Bayern München / Liverpool FC)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal / Juventus FC)

Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium / Manchester City FC)

Robert Lewandowski (Poland / FC Bayern München)

Sadio Mané (Senegal / Liverpool FC)

Kylian Mbappé (France / Paris Saint-Germain)

Lionel Messi (Argentina / FC Barcelona)

Neymar (Brazil / Paris Saint-Germain)

Sergio Ramos (Spain / Real Madrid CF)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt / Liverpool FC )

Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands / Liverpool FC)



The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper:

Ann-Katrin Berger (Germany / Chelsea FC Women)

Sarah Bouhaddi (France / Olympique Lyonnais)

Christiane Endler (Chile / Paris Saint-Germain)

Hedvig Lindahl (Sweden / VfL Wolfsburg / Atlético de Madrid Femenino)

Alyssa Naeher (USA / Chicago Red Stars)

Ellie Roebuck (England / Manchester City WFC)



The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper:

Alisson Becker (Brazil / Liverpool FC)

Thibaut Courtois (Belgium / Real Madrid CF)

Keylor Navas (Costa Rica / Paris Saint-Germain)

Manuel Neuer (Germany / FC Bayern München)

Jan Oblak (Slovenia / Atlético de Madrid)

Marc-André ter Stegen (Germany / FC Barcelona)

The Best FIFA Women’s Coach:

Lluís Cortés (Spain / FC Barcelona)

Rita Guarino (Italy / Juventus Women)

Emma Hayes (England / Chelsea FC Women)

Stephan Lerch (Germany / VfL Wolfsburg)

Hege Riise (Norway / LSK Kvinner)

Jean-Luc Vasseur (France / Olympique Lyonnais)

Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands / Dutch national team)

The Best FIFA Men’s Coach:

Marcelo Bielsa (Argentina / Leeds United FC)

Hans-Dieter Flick (Germany / FC Bayern München)

Jürgen Klopp (Germany / Liverpool FC)

Julen Lopetegui (Spain / Sevilla FC)

Zinedine Zidane (France / Real Madrid CF)

FIFA Puskás Award

Who will succeed 2019’s winner Daniel Zsóri in taking home the coveted crown this year?

The eleven-goal shortlist for the best goal of the year has been revealed. This year’s selection:

Shirley Cruz (CRC) – Costa Rica v. Panama [Concacaf Women’s Olympic qualifying] (28 January 2020)

Giorgian De Arrascaeta (URU) – Ceará SC v. CR Flamengo [Brasileirão – Brazil] (25 August 2019)

Jordan Flores (ENG) – Shamrock Rovers FC v. Dundalk FC [League of Ireland] (28 February 2020)

André-Pierre Gignac (FRA) – UANL Tigres v. Pumas UNAM [Liga MX – Mexico] (1 March 2020)

Sophie Ingle (WAL) – Arsenal WFC v. Chelsea FC Women [FA Women’s Super League – England] (19 January 2020)

Zlatko Junuzović (AUT) – SK Rapid Wien v. FC Red Bull Salzburg [Bundesliga – Austria] (24 June 2020)

Hlompho Kekana (RSA) – Mamelodi Sundowns FC v. Cape Town City FC [South African Premier Soccer League] (20 August 2019)

Son Heung-min (KOR) – Tottenham Hotspur FC v. Burnley FC [Premier League – England] (7 December 2019)

Leonel Quiñónez (ECU) – Universidad Católica v. CSD Macará [Serie A – Ecuador] (19 August 2019)

Luis Suárez (URU) – FC Barcelona v. RCD Mallorca [LaLiga[MG(1] – Spain] (7 December 2019)

Caroline Weir (SCO) – Manchester City WFC v. Manchester United WFC [FA Women’s Super League – England] (7 September 2019)

The winner of the FIFA Puskás Award will be selected by an international jury comprising a panel of FIFA Legends and by the fans from all over the world registered on FIFA.com.

Each of the two groups of voters within the jury has the same electoral weight.