The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Tuesday gave a comprehensive account of the human casualties and property damage that occurred during the #EndSARS protests in October.

He said 102 people died, including 37 policemen who were ‘gruesomely murdered’.

According to him, 196 people were seriously injured.

More frightening, he said 136 police rifles stolen during the period have not been returned.

Adamu gave the new figures of casualties and the missing guns at a meeting in Port Harcourt today between a presidential team and governors of the South South region and other leaders.

The Presidential team was led by Professor Ibrahim Agboola Gambari, the chief of staff to President Buhari.

According to Adamu, 243 public facilities were burnt and 71 warehouses looted.

He also said 610 vehicles were destroyed, while 134 police stations were burnt.

He said 164 police vehicles were also destroyed.

Adamu blamed purveyors of fake news for the death of civilians and police personnel and the destruction of police and other public assets.

Adamu alleged that intelligence has confirmed that the EndSARS protest was funded from within and outside the country.

He further added that one of the primary objectives of the protest was to effect a regime change.