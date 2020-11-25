By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian record producer, singer, songwriter, entrepreneur and philanthropist Michael Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy, is set to hang out with his fans, to mark his birthday.

Don Baba J or Don Jazzy as he is fondly called, will turn 38 on Thursday, November 26th, 2020 and to celebrate his new age, the industry heavyweight entrepreneur will have dinner with 20 of his fans.

“Forget about my legs my nipples and my head that is bigger than the Vbank cap first. My birthday is on Thursday. And this time around I want to have dinner with 20 of you guys courtesy my @vbankng family. Soooo you know to pick only 20 people is not gonna be easy. That said I am only going to be picking people that use my bank. Join me on Instagram live tonight at 7pm when we will be picking our lucky winners. Don’t forget to follow @vbankng Thanks” he wrote on social media.

Jazzy co-founded the now defunct record label Mo’ Hits Records in 2004. Following its closure, he sets up Mavin Records on 8 May, 2012.

Mavin has produced artistes like Tiwa Savage, Reekado Banks, Dija, Korede Bello, Rema, DNA and a host of others.