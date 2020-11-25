By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Nigerian disc jockey, Obianuju Catherine Udeh, popularly known as DJ Switch has replied Nigeria’s minister of information, Lai Mohammed, stating that he is misinformed.

The DJ who has come under attack from the federal government, took a swipe at the minister via her Twitter page.

Previously, Lai Mohammed has threatened to reveal the real intention of DJ Switch over her footage of the Lekki toll gate shooting.

The minister said her intention is to tarnish the country’s image with false news.

DJ Switch responded on Twitter, wondering how the information minister could be so misinformed.

“Hw can a “minister of information” be so “misinformed”?The only believable thing about him, is his name…Lai Unfortunately sir,the truth is a very stubborn thing!”

Tnk u all 4 ur well wishes & prayers.Its nt bn easy 4 me bt d need 2 #SoroSoke is more important than their bullying — Dj Switch (@dj_switchaholic) November 24, 2020