By Jennifer Okundia

Popular award winning brand influencer, actor and lawyer Cynthia Nwadiora, known professionally as Ceec, took to her timeline to celebrate six years of being called to bar.

Ceec, who became prominent after participating in the Big Brother Naija “Double Wahala” show, has grown to become one of the housemates, doing really good for herself.

Although she was disqualified from the show for breaking house rules, the south eastern Nigerian native has been able to grow her fan base to an enviable 2 million plus following.

Celebrating great strides in the law profession, her message on social media read:

“How it started vs How it’s going..

“Still a “Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria”.

Six years post call! 🤗”