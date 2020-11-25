By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday celebrated his Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari on his 76th birthday.

The President described Gambari as “a remarkable public servant who has put his vast experience and knowledge to the service of the world.”

This is contained in a press statement released by Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity.

“I am proud of his accomplishments as a senior diplomat. It’s impossible to interact with Gambari without being impressed by his erudition and colossal experience in his chosen career.

“Having worked with Prof. Gambari during my time as a military Head of State, I am proud to testify that he is one of the most brilliant, dedicated, patient and humble public officials I have ever met.”

According to him, “Gambari’s passion for service and patriotism is enviable and worthy of emulation by Nigerians who are seeking to excel in their chosen careers.”

“Let me also put it on record that Gambari is not your typical textbook idealist. He is down to earth in his approach to issues and he is a team player, which are necessary ingredients for anyone seeking to succeed,” the President added.

“As you clock 76 on earth, may Allah grant you better health and longer life in order to serve Nigeria and humanity evermore.

”Your life is worth celebrating because you passionately love your country. I am proud of you and your accomplishments; don’t rest on your oars,” President Buhari enjoined Prof. Gambari.