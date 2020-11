Big Brother Naija former housemate Emuobonuvie “Neo” Akpofure, popularly called Neo, dishes out his unmatchable fashion style.

Rocking a durag on an all black outfit, the ride-hailing app driver from Delta State, disclosed that his good looks comes from his mother.

“Good looks ain’t everything but Mama gave me just incase.🤷🏽‍♂️ If I were a tall glass of wine, what would I taste like.🍷