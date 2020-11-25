By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Former Presidential aspirant Adamu Garba who sued Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has given an update on when the first court hearing would hold.

Adamu Garuba on Twitter was asked to provide updates about the court case between him and jack.

He said the first hearing should be before the end of this month.

Very much so, our first hearing should be before end of this month, hopefully. @Peruzzi https://t.co/4JQ7U6BDzh — Adamu Garba II (@adamugarba) November 24, 2020

In the heat of the #EndSars protest, Adamu threatened to sue the Twitter CEO for supporting the protest and meddling in Nigeria’s affairs.

Afterward, the former presidential candidate followed through with his threats. He appeared in a video addressing newsmen after filing a petition against Jack Dorsey.

#WATCH: Adamu Garba submits petition against Twitter's Jack Dorsey, asks him to pay $1bn to the Nigerian government for supporting #EndSARS movement pic.twitter.com/LuMtB8VwQI — P.M. NEWS (@pmnewsnigeria) October 20, 2020

In the petition, the former presidential aspirant asked Jack Dorsey to pay $1 billion (approximately N380 billion) to the Nigerian government for meddling and instigating chaos.

Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey, is yet to say anything about Adamu Garba’s threat ever since.