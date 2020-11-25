Adamu Garba (left), Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey (right)

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Former Presidential aspirant Adamu Garba who sued Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has given an update on when the first court hearing would hold.

Adamu Garuba on Twitter was asked to provide updates about the court case between him and jack.

He said the first hearing should be before the end of this month.

In the heat of the #EndSars protest, Adamu threatened to sue the Twitter CEO for supporting the protest and meddling in Nigeria’s affairs.

Afterward, the former presidential candidate followed through with his threats. He appeared in a video addressing newsmen after filing a petition against Jack Dorsey.

In the petition, the former presidential aspirant asked Jack Dorsey to pay $1 billion (approximately N380 billion) to the Nigerian government for meddling and instigating chaos.

Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey, is yet to say anything about Adamu Garba’s threat ever since.