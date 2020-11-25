By Abujah Racheal/Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory of Abuja reported the highest daily count for COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to the update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

In all 168 new infections were recorded for the country, as against 56 on Monday.

Abuja, the second most affected area outside Lagos, logged 61 cases.

Lagos, a major financial centre of West Africa and the economic hub of the country, saw 50 new infections.

Kaduna reported 27 new cases, Oyo 12 and Rivers six.

The new infections jacked the cumulative cases in Nigeria to 66,607.

The NCDC announced the discharge of 70 patients from isolation centres, to reach a total of 62,311.

It also announced one death in the last 24 hours.

Nigeria’s death toll from COVID-19 related causes stood at 1,169 as at Tuesday. .

So far, the NCDC has conducted 749,136 tests since the first confirmed case relating to COVID-19 pandemic was announced in the country.

Here is the breakdown of cases for Tuesday:

FCT-61

Lagos-50

Kaduna-27

Oyo-12

Rivers-6

Katsina-5

Ogun-3

Kwara-2

Edo-1

Kano-1

66,607 confirmed

62,311 discharged

1,169 deaths