By Adejoke Monsurat/Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on Tuesday sent a congratulatory message to the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari on his 76th birthday.

In a statement issued in Abeokuta, Gov Abiodun described Gambari as a patriot and a prodigious statesman.

“I felicitate a patriot and statesman, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, as he clocks 76.

“His unblemished service record to our nation and global community leaves a trail of indelible footprints of achievements and excellence”, he said

Governor Abiodun continued that: “As our nation continues to benefit from his immense wealth of experience, urbane disposition and unwavering commitment to national development and cohesiveness, on behalf of my family, the government and good people of Ogun State, I say Happy birthday”