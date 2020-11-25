No fewer than 82 bandits, hiding in caves, have been eliminated in two air strikes executed by Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI.

In the first attack, 67 of the bandits, armed with very high calibre weapons, including Anti-Aircraft (AA) Guns, were neutralised at Birnin Kogo Forest in Katsina State.

Several others were injured in the air interdiction missions.

In the second operation at Ajjah Forest in Zamfara State, 15 of the bandits were killed.

Both air strikes were carried out 23 November, with the aid of credible Human Intelligence (HUMINT) reports as well as aerial surveillance missions, said Major General John Enenche.

Enenche, the Coordinator Defence Media Operations Defence Headquarters, made this known in a statement Tuesday night.

He said the human intelligence reports enabled the identification of the two forest hideouts, which housed scores of the armed bandits along with hundreds of rustled cattle.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships dispatched by the Air Component to attack the two locations took turns in engaging the target areas.

He said the fighter jets scored accurate hits on the caves, which are used by the armed bandits to shield themselves from air strikes.

Enenche said the Military High Command has commended the troops and other security agencies operating in the North West zone for their professionalism.

The High Command has also urged them to remain resolute in order to eradicate all armed bandits.