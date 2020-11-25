By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Famous South African comedian and “The Daily Show” host, Trevor Noah has been named as the host the 2021 Grammy Awards.

The 2021 Grammys will mark the first time the Grammy-nominated comedian will host Music’s Biggest Night.

Recording Academy on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, in a tweet, officially announced Trevor Noah as the host the 2021 Grammy Awards.

“Despite the fact that I am extremely disappointed that the GRAMMYs have refused to have me sing or be nominated for Best Pop Album, I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event,” Noah said in a statement. “I think as a one-time GRAMMY nominee, I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I too know the pain of not winning the award! (This is a metaphorical shoulder, I’m not trying to catch Corona). See you at the 63rd GRAMMYs!”

Trevor in a tweet also said, “In a year that most human beings would love to forget, there has been one constant force that has brought us together – Music. I’m truly honoured to be hosting The #GRAMMYs, a night celebrating all of our favourite artists who’ve helped keep us sane while we’re all stuck indoors!”

Speaking, Harvey Mason jr., Chair & Interim President/CEO of the Recording Academy, said, “With a knack for keeping viewers engaged and entertained, Trevor is the perfect choice to lead us through what’s sure to be an incredible evening full of music, unforgettable moments, unity and inspiration.

“He is a dynamic host, comedian and personality, and we’re thrilled to welcome him to the GRAMMY stage as host of Music’s Biggest Night for the first time,” he said.

CBS Entertainment Group President and Chief Executive Officer George Cheeks said, “Trevor’s comedy talents, engaging energy and unique perspective make him the perfect host for the GRAMMYs. At the same time, it’s very exciting to have one of our biggest ViacomCBS stars centre stage for one of CBS’ marquee events. With Trevor hosting and “The Late Late Show’s” Ben Winston producing, it’s yet another example of our combined company’s power in music, entertainment and the biggest live events.”

The announcement came hours before the 2021 GRAMMYs nominations announcements.

The 63rd GRAMMY Awards will be broadcast on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, on the CBS Television Network at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT and the GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony will be streamed live on GRAMMY.com at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT.