By Funmilola Olukomaiya

American singer and daughter to Jay Z and Beyoncé, Blue Ivy Carter has made history by becoming the youngest nominee of the prestigious Grammy Awards.

She bagged the nomination for her contribution in the “Brown Skin Girl.”

Blue Ivy became the youngest winner of a BET Award at the age of eight when she won the BET HER Award in 2020 for her collaboration on “Brown Skin Girl”, a single by Carter, her mother Beyoncé, WizKid and Saint Jhn.

She also won an NAACP Image Award for the same song.

The list of nominees for the 2021 Grammy Awards was released on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, and it saw Beyonce get the most features.

Her hit song, Brown Skin Girl, was nominated in the ‘Best Music Video’ category, and Blue Ivy has made history as a result.

The 8-year-old has already established quite a recording career.

She has appeared on her father, Jay-Z’s songs “Glory” and “Family Feud,” while also featuring as a guest artist on her mother’s tracks “Daddy Lessons” and “Blue.”

She appeared with both of them on their joint project, The Carters, on “SALUD!” and “BOSS” as well.