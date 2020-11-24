By Mufutau Ogunyemi

Mr Ironu Ogundeji, the Deputy Speaker of Ondo State House of Assembly was impeached over alleged gross misconduct on Tuesday by his colleagues.

Ogundeji, who is representing Odigbo constituency 2 was impeached following the house resolutions, Mr Olugbenga Omole, Ondo State House of Assembly Chairman Ad-hoc Committee on Information said in a statement.

He added that Samuel Aderoboye was elected as the new deputy speaker.

“The former Deputy Speaker, Iroju Ogundeji in a parliamentary resolution presented by Mr Tomide Akinrogunde was alleged of gross misconduct inimical to the progress of the assembly.

“The resolution which was signed by 20 out of 26 members of the assembly, was in line with the Standing Order of the assembly, hence was adopted at plenary,” he said.

Acccording to him, a panel to investigate allegations of gross misconduct against the former Deputy Speaker has been inaugurated.

NAN also reports that the Assembly had on July 8, suspended Ogundeji and three other lawmakers for alleged parliamentary misconduct until they were recently reinstated by the Ondo State High Court in Akure on August 8 and confirmed by the Federal Appeal Court in Akure on Nov. 18.

“The Speaker, David Oleyelogun, therefore, called for nomination and Samuel Aderoboye was elected through a majority voice vote.

In his acceptance speech, the new deputy speaker, pledged to work with other stakeholders in ensuring the delivery of democracy dividends to the people.

Meanwhile, Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi, representing Owo Constituency 1 has been appointed as the new Majority leader, Festus Akingbaso representing Idanre State Constituency is the new Minority Leader while Taofeeq Mohammed is the new Chief Whip.