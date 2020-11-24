By Jennifer Okundia

If you’ve always wanted to learn bulk cooking and didn’t know the right steps to take, Nigerian food vlogger Yemisi Odusanya, known professionally as Sisiyemmie, will show you how.

The mum of 3 in a well thought out procedure and tutorial, has shared her step-by-step vegetable soup (efo riro) recipe that will make your party go really smooth with sumptuous cooking.

Check on the condiments you’ll be needing below…

Ingredients:

1 cup of chopped onions

2 tablespoon chicken stock powder

2 tablespoon salt

1/2 tablespoon all-purpose seasoning

1 tablespoon paprika

Efo Riro:

1 cup onions

3 cups tatashe puree includes some scotch bonnet, blended and boiled down ( 1 Paint Bucket unblended)

1/2 cup iru ( locustbeans), washed

1 cup big crayfish

3 cups smoked panla (deboned, washed)

4 big snails (pre boiled & Cut in bits)

Pomo 4 cups, cut pomo (cleaned and precooked)

4 big dried catfish deboned

2 cups catfish fillet

1/2 ground dried crayfish powder

2 cups shaki, cleaned and precooked

2 cups chicken Stock (Liquid)

1 bucket shoko vegetable N1500 worth

7kg chicken

1 cup vegetable oil/ palm oil

1 tablespoon salt (season to taste)

1 tablespoon chicken stock powder (season to taste)