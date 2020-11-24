The Tunisian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Tunisians Abroad, Othman Jerandi, will be in Paris on Tuesday and Wednesday where he will chair the 39th ministerial conference of the International Organisation of the Francophonie (IOF).

The Tunisian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that this session, which will be chaired by Tunisia as the host country of the 18th Francophonie Summit, scheduled for 2021, will be mainly devoted to discussions on ways and means to strengthen cooperation and coordination among member countries in the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The meeting will also look at several initiatives and activities relating to cooperation within the framework of the IOF.

These include those concerning the economic strategy of La Francophonie for the 2020/2025 period, the Women’s Support Fund and the role of the organisation at the international level.

Preparations for the next Summit will also be presented to participants at the 39th ministerial conference.